Navjot Singh Sidhu thrown out of The Kapil Sharma Show' post remarks on Pulwama attack

MUMBAI: Congress leader and the minister in Punjab state cabinet Navjot Singh Sidhu was made to step down from The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday after fierce protests by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at the Soni TV office at Andheri, Mumbai BJYM president of Mohit Bharatiya has said.

Sidhu, while condemning the terror attack without naming Pakistan, had questioned on Friday, “Can an entire nation be blamed for a handful of people?” and had been facing severe backlash for remarks since then.

“We protested at the Andheri office of Soni TV that airs the show at around 12 noon. We shouted slogans and appraised the management of the TV channel of the consequences that will have to face for continuing him on the show. Within few hours after the protests the channel announced that Sidhu has been removed,” the BJYM leader said.

However, there has been no official communication on this though sources from the channel have indicated that Archana Puran Singh is likely to replace Sidhu on the show.

“The production house has been told about the decision and the shoot which was schedule to take place tomorrow has been postponed till a replacement is found. Archana Puran Singh is in talks to replace Navjot on the show,” sources from producers of the show have said requesting anonymity.

Salman Khan owned SK TV along with Kapil Sharma’s K9 Films, Banijay Asia and TEAM (Triumph Entertainment & Media) are the producers of the show.

Archana Puran Singh has already shot two episodes of the show dated February 9 and 16. Though that was done as a temporary arrangement since Sidhu couldn’t spare time due to his other engagements, the arrangement is likely to be continued further, at least for some more time, the sources added.

Sidhu had been attracting controversies since the past year for his acts in relation to Pakistan. While attending Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony Sidhu attracted controversy by hugging Pak Army chief Bajwa. He did so later at the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan, by posing for photos with an aide of 26/11 terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

