Now, NRI doctors can apply for faculty positions at regional AIIMS

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

NEW DELHI: The regional All India Institutes of Medical Sciences that have come up in various states have joined the premium Indian Institutes of Technology in the hunt for foreign faculties.

Senior officials in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said a decision has been taken to allow NRI doctors, including Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders to apply for faculty positions in AIIMS institutions in several states.

There are 6 new AIIMS in Patna, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Rishikesh and Raipur that came into being in 2012. Four others in Raebareli, Kalyani, Nagpur and Mangalgiri Guntur have started with classes for small batches of MBBS students from 2018 academic session but except AIIMS, Raibareli, other are yet to begin even OPD services.

These AIIMS institutions have been planned with a view to provide quality government tertiary care in states on the lines of AIIMS, Delhi.

“At present, there are less than 60 per cent positions filled in 6 regional AIIMS institutions and recruitment of faculty is a major task,” a senior Ministry official told this newspaper.

“We have therefore now introduced measures like inviting retired professors from top health institutions, visiting faculty from abroad for up to 2 years and NRI doctors to come and join these institutions.”