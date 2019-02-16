Home Nation

Now, NRI doctors can apply for faculty positions at regional AIIMS

The regional All India Institutes of Medical Sciences that have come up in various states have joined the premium Indian Institutes of Technology in the hunt for foreign faculties.

Published: 16th February 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

For representational purposes

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The regional All India Institutes of Medical Sciences that have come up in various states have joined the premium Indian Institutes of Technology in the hunt for foreign faculties.

Senior officials in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said a decision has been taken to allow NRI doctors, including Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders to apply for faculty positions in AIIMS institutions in several states.

There are 6 new AIIMS in Patna, Jodhpur, Bhubaneshwar, Bhopal, Rishikesh and Raipur that came into being in 2012. Four others in Raebareli, Kalyani, Nagpur and Mangalgiri Guntur have started with classes for small batches of MBBS students from 2018 academic session but except AIIMS, Raibareli, other are yet to begin even OPD services. 

These AIIMS institutions have been planned with a view to provide quality government tertiary care in states on the lines of AIIMS, Delhi.

“At present, there are less than 60 per cent positions filled in 6 regional AIIMS institutions and recruitment of faculty is a major task,” a senior Ministry official told this newspaper.

“We have therefore now introduced measures like inviting retired professors from top health institutions, visiting faculty from abroad for up to 2 years and NRI doctors to come and join these institutions.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp