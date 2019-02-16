Home Nation

Pulwama attack: Bihar's Nitish Kumar announces Rs 11 lakh each for Bihar troopers killed

He also announced a state funeral for Ratan Kumar Thakur, resident of Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district and Sanjay Sinha, resident of Masaurhi in Patna district.

Published: 16th February 2019 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced Rs 11 lakh each for the families of two Bihar troopers who were killed in the Pulwama attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also announced a state funeral for Ratan Kumar Thakur, resident of Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district and Sanjay Sinha, resident of Masaurhi in Patna district.

Their bodies arrived earlier at the Patna Airport where the Chief Minister was also present.

The funeral will take place in their respective villages later in the day, a police official said, adding that "they will be given a guard of honour".

A large number of security forces, including those from the Bihar Police, and hundreds of people gathered at the airport and saluted the troopers amid loud chanting of "Amar Sahid" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

In the worst-ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a suicide bomber on Thursday rammed his SUV packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 troopers on the spot, the toll reached 49 on Friday as several injured succumbed.

The attack has left the security establishment stunned as it created the biggest casualty of security personnel in a single day in peace time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama terror attack Nitish Kumar Central Reserve Police Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp