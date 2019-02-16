Pulwama Attack Day 2: Security men search for body parts of dead CRPF men near bombing site

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

PULWAMA: A day after the deadliest suicide car bombing in south Kashmir's Lethpora area on Srinagar-Jammu national highway left at least 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans dead, their colleagues were collecting body parts from the area adjacent to the bombing site on Friday. The police and CRPF men had sealed the bombing site and area adjacent to it and made it out of bounds for media.

Over a dozen CRPF men were searching for body parts of the jawans killed in Thursday's suicide bombing in the area adjacent to the blast site. The jawans were collecting the body parts in plastic buckets and then depositing the buckets in the security vehicles. A CRPF man deployed at the blast site for maintaining vigil said, "It is painful and horrific to see our colleagues collect the body parts of deceased jawans. You never expect to deal with such a situation. It is totally painful and hearts wrenching," he said.

A policeman, who was deployed there, said when the police teams reached the spot after the Fidayeen attack on Thursday afternoon, they witnessed gory scenes."We saw body parts of CRPF men lying scattered in a locality half a kilometre from the blast site. I saw broken limbs lying around, I saw headless bodies. The body parts were scattered all over the place," the on-duty policeman said describing the gruesome scenes on reaching the nearby locality.

The policeman said that they recovered nine headless bodies from the compounds of three residential houses and a telecommunication tower, half a kilometre away on the right side of the blast site. About five shops opposite the blast site were also damaged in the suicide bombing and shutters of some shops were open but were closed in the afternoon.

The CRPF men were killed when a local suicide bomber from Jaish-e-Muhammad rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus, which was part of a 70-vehicles convoy coming from Jammu to Srinagar.

On Friday, the Lethpora market, where most of the shops deal in Kashmiri saffron, was closed. The nearby Pampore market was also closed. The movement on the highway was thin. The wreckage of the CRPF bus, which was reduced to a mangled heap of iron, was lying at the blast site. It was covered with a plastic sheet by security personnel.

A team of top officials of J&K police officials led by DGP Dilbagh Singh, a forensic team visited the spot in on Friday morning to collect samples from the blast site to ascertain nature and quantity of explosives used in the bombing.

Later in the afternoon, a team of NIA officials, which arrived from Delhi, visited the spot to assist the J&K police in forensic evaluation of the blast scene. A police official at the blast site said the NSG team had also visited the site Thursday evening to take stock of the situation."The team was there till 3 am and collected some samples before leaving the place," he said.

A police official said that the security agencies are trying to ascertain what kind of explosives was used in the suicide bombing. "We are ascertaining whether RDX or IED was used in the bombing. We are also trying to ascertain how much explosive was used in the deadly bombing," he said.