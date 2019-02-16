Home Nation

Pulwama Attack Day 2: Security men search for body parts of dead CRPF men near bombing site

Over a dozen CRPF men were searching for body parts of the jawans killed in Thursday's suicide bombing in the area adjacent to the blast site.

Published: 16th February 2019 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Pulwama suicide bomb attack

Security agencies inspecting the site of the suicide bomb attack in Pulwama district. (PTI photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

PULWAMA: A day after the deadliest suicide car bombing in south Kashmir's Lethpora area on Srinagar-Jammu national highway left at least 44 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans dead, their colleagues were collecting body parts from the area adjacent to the bombing site on Friday. The police and CRPF men had sealed the bombing site and area adjacent to it and made it out of bounds for media.

Over a dozen CRPF men were searching for body parts of the jawans killed in Thursday's suicide bombing in the area adjacent to the blast site. The jawans were collecting the body parts in plastic buckets and then depositing the buckets in the security vehicles. A CRPF man deployed at the blast site for maintaining vigil said, "It is painful and horrific to see our colleagues collect the body parts of deceased jawans. You never expect to deal with such a situation. It is totally painful and hearts wrenching," he said.

A policeman, who was deployed there, said when the police teams reached the spot after the Fidayeen attack on Thursday afternoon, they witnessed gory scenes."We saw body parts of CRPF men lying scattered in a locality half a kilometre from the blast site. I saw broken limbs lying around, I saw headless bodies. The body parts were scattered all over the place," the on-duty policeman said describing the gruesome scenes on reaching the nearby locality.

The policeman said that they recovered nine headless bodies from the compounds of three residential houses and a telecommunication tower, half a kilometre away on the right side of the blast site. About five shops opposite the blast site were also damaged in the suicide bombing and shutters of some shops were open but were closed in the afternoon.

ALSO READ| Security officials face issues identifying bodies of jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack

The  CRPF men were killed when a local suicide bomber from Jaish-e-Muhammad rammed his explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus, which was part of a 70-vehicles convoy coming from Jammu to Srinagar.

On Friday, the Lethpora market, where most of the shops deal in Kashmiri saffron, was closed. The nearby Pampore market was also closed. The movement on the highway was thin. The wreckage of the CRPF bus, which was reduced to a mangled heap of iron, was lying at the blast site. It was covered with a plastic sheet by security personnel.

A team of top officials of J&K police officials led by DGP Dilbagh Singh, a forensic team visited the spot in on Friday morning to collect samples from the blast site to ascertain nature and quantity of explosives used in the bombing.

Later in the afternoon, a team of NIA officials, which arrived from Delhi, visited the spot to assist the J&K police in forensic evaluation of the blast scene. A police official at the blast site said the NSG team had also visited the site Thursday evening to take stock of the situation."The team was there till 3 am and collected some samples before leaving the place," he said.

A police official said that the security agencies are trying to ascertain what kind of explosives was used in the suicide bombing. "We are ascertaining whether RDX or IED was used in the bombing. We are also trying to ascertain how much explosive was used in the deadly bombing," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama attack Day 2 Jammu and Kashmir Pulwama Kashmir attack Jaish e Muhammad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp