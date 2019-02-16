Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: Bihar District Magistrate Inayat Khan adopts daughters of martyred CRPF jawans

Inayat Khan said she will bear the cost of the girls' education besides taking care of other expenses through out their lives.

Published: 16th February 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

Mortal remains of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack during a tribute paying ceremony at AFS Palam in New Delhi Friday Feb 15 2019.

Mortal remains of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack during a tribute paying ceremony at AFS Palam in New Delhi Friday Feb 15 2019. | PTI

By IANS

PATNA: Inayat Khan, District Magistrate (DM) of Sheikhpura in Bihar, on Saturday decided to adopt the daughters of two CRPF troopers from the state, killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

Khan, a Bihar cadre IAS officer, has announced she will adopt two girls, one daughter each of slain CRPF personnel Ratan Kumar Thakur and Sanjay Kunar Sinha.

Khan said she will bear the cost of the girls' education besides taking care of other expenses through out their lives.

Khan will also donate her two days' salary to the families of the two martyrs. "I have requested all government staff of my district to donate their one day's salary to the families of the two martyrs," she said.

According to Khan, a bank account has been opened in Sheikhpura for people to donate generously to the kin of the martyred CRPF troopers.

Earlier, Khan, along with the staff at the DM's office, paid tributes to 49 CRPF troopers, killed in the Pulwama terror attack, by observing a minute's silence on Saturday.

