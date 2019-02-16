Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: No mention of Pakistan or JeM chief in China's condolence message to India ​

China has made very clear that it won't back India's appeal to list the UN-proscribed Pakistan-based terror group's chief Masood Azhar as a 'global terrorist'.

Published: 16th February 2019 07:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Maulana Masood Azhar (File | AFP)

By Online Desk

China sent a condolence message to India on Saturday, a day after it condemned the Pulwama terror attack, in which over 40 CRPF personnel were killed. However, the message had no mention of Pakistan or Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists.

In the letter addressing to the External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, China conveyed deep sympathy to the families of the Martyred jawans. Though China expressed "shock" over the incident, it has made very clear that the country won't back New Delhi's appeal to list the UN-proscribed Pakistan-based terror group's chief Masood Azhar as a 'global terrorist'.

As many as 48 countries, including the US, Russia, France, Germany condemned the ghastly terror attack that shook the nation on Thursday.

(Screengrab | Embassy of People’s Republic of China in the Republic of India)

The White House warned Pakistan to immediately stop providing “support” and “safe haven” to all its terror groups.

TAGS
China condolence Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama China Masood Azhar

