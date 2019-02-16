Pulwama terror attack: Explosion threw CRPF men's bodies about half a kilometre away from spot, says J&K police

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR/LETHPORA: The bodies of all 40 jawans killed in the worst-ever militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday at Lethpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir have been identified, said a senior police officer on Friday.

IG CRPF (Law and Order), Ravideep Singh Sahi confirmed the identification of those that were slain in a suicide bombing attack on a CRPF bus travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The arrangements have been made to shift bodies of the deceased jawans to their native places.

“The bodies are on the way,” said the IG CRPF.

The wreckage of the vehicle, which was damaged in the bombing, was lying on the blast site at Lethpora, some 22 kms from Srinagar. It was covered with a plastic sheet and teams of security officials visited the spot to collect samples.

Police and paramilitary personnel were on a tight vigil in the area throughout the day.

A police officer present on the spot said the carnage was widespread because of the impact of the explosion.

“Such was the impact of the explosive blast that bodies were recovered from residential houses and a telecommunication tower about half a kilometre from the spot,” he said adding that the effect of the blast could be felt from 10 km away.

“As per preliminary investigation, explosives between 100-300 kg of explosives were used in the bombing,” he said.

“The bodies were identified by DNA tests, among others,” he added.

“It is being probed how a vehicle carrying 200-300 kgs of explosives went undetected. The Road Opening Parties (ROPs) of CRPF and army men sensitise the areas around Srinagar-Jammu national highway before security convoy movement,” another police officer said.

He said an inquiry has been launched to identity lapses and security loopholes.

Captain’s warning

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh sent out a stern warning to Pakistan’s Army Chief and Prime Minister.

“We have a force of 81,000 fully motivated men, fully equipped, who have passed the test of fire,” he said declaring that if Bajwa (Pak army chief) and ISI tried anything now in Punjab they would get a resounding response.