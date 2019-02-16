Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: Indian Film associations to protest on Sunday

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

Published: 16th February 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

40 CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In the wake of terror attack on a on CRPF personnel in Kashmir, 24 film associations including Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and others will protest on Sunday at a suburban film studio.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

ALSO READ | Pulwama terror attack: Junior buddy of slain CRPF constable Nitin Rathod remembers him

"All major film bodies including FWICE, IFTDA, Allied Mazdoor Union, association of Cinematographers, make up men, costumes, junior artists, editors, fighters, dancers and others will participate in the protest that will be held on Sunday at Filmcity "Also, there will be no film and TV shoots happening between 2 to 4 pm on the same day in Mumbai," President of IFTDA, Ashoke Pandit, told PTI.

"We are inviting the film industry people to be a part of this protest in Mumbai. We will pay our tribute to the martyrs. The country is in pain, we all are hurt. The film industry stands by the side of our nation," Pandit says.

According to Pandit, 25,000 to 30,000 people are expected on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Federation of Western India Cine Employees Jaish-e-Mohammad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp