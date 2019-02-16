Pulwama terror attack: Jharkhand CM, cabinet colleagues, donate one day salary to martyrs family

Home Nation

Last rites will be done at his native village in Gumla with state honours.

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Expressing solidarity towards family members of slain CRPF Jawan Vijay Soreng hailing from Jharkhand, Chief Minister Raghubar Das along with other cabinet colleagues will donate one month's salary to the family.

Das after paying tribute to the martyr at Birsa Munda Airport said that the sacrifice of the CRPF personnel will not go in vain and befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators of this heinous act.

Das, along with Governor Droupadi Murmu, Union Minister Jayant Sinha and officials of State Police and CRPF paid tribute to the martyr on Saturday before mortal remains were taken to his native village Farsama under Basia Block in Gumla by chopper for burial.

"All my cabinet members will donate one month's salary to the martyred family," said the Chief Minister. The country is proud of these brave hearts in armed forces, he added.

Earlier on Friday, the Chief Minister had announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the martyred family and government job for to his nearest kin.

"We have already defeated Pakistan thrice and will crush them once again," said Das.

Chief Minister and CRPF IG Anand S Latkar also carried the coffin of the martyr while it was being loaded on the truck for being taken to the chopper.

Before that, mortal remains of Vijay Soreng, draped in tricolour, reached Birsa Munda Airport at around 4 pm amid slogans of 'Pakistan Murdabaad' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai.' A huge crowd had gathered at the Airport in Ranchi to pay tributes to the terror attack martyr and shouted slogans in his support.

