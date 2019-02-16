Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: Kashmiri student held for hailing Jaish terrorist

Based on a student's complaint, a case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and various IPC sections, including 120(B) (criminal conspiracy).

By PTI

BENGALURU: A Kashmiri student studying in a college here was Saturday arrested for allegedly hailing the Jaish terrorist who carried out the suicide attack at Pulwama killing 40 CRPF Jawans, police said.

They said 23-year-old Tahir Latif from Baramula district is a student of Rewa University.

He had allegedly put up a screen-shot of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Adil Ahmed and the bodies of the slain soldiers as his display picture on WhatsApp, police said.

He had also allegedly put up a status message saying, "A big salute to this brave man!!! May Allah accept your Shahadat and give you highest place in Jannah #Shaheed Adil Bhai," they said.

Based on a student's complaint, a case was registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and various IPC sections, including 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), police said.

Earlier, following a complaint by Vishwa Hindu Parishad office bearer Girish Bharadwaj, a case was registered here against Kashmiri youth Abid Malik for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a social networking site.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, for a post he wrote on Facebook.

The youth allegedly shared some images posted by a news channel after the attack and captioned it 'The real surgical attack' on his FB page, police said.

During the investigation, it came to light that he had studied at a college here and worked at an event management firm, but had gone back to his home state.

The case was registered here as he had mentioned in his profile that he resided in Bengaluru, police said.

Following the complaint, Facebook deleted his account.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

