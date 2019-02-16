Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: NCPCR seeks exam relief for martyrs’ kids

The NCPCR suggested that the CBSE may issue a circular to schools affiliated to it to exempt children of the slain jawans from the ongoing and upcoming board exams.

Published: 16th February 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 11:14 AM

Mortal remains of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's Pulwama terror attack during a tribute paying ceremony at AFS Palam in New Delhi Friday Feb 15 2019. | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday wrote to the CBSE seeking exemption from the board examinations and make alternative arrangements for the children of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

The NCPCR suggested that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may issue a circular to schools affiliated to it to exempt children of the slain jawans from the ongoing and upcoming board exams. A Jaish suicide bomber on Thursday rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into a bus carrying CRPF personnel in Pulwama district, leaving many dead.

NCPCR chairman Priaynk Kanoongo, in the letter, said, “This is a time of grief and pain for the entire nation and demands our support for their families to the best of our abilities.”

In the letter addressed to the CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal, the NCPCR chairman recommended the board to extend relaxation for children of the slain jawans in the schedule of ongoing or upcoming exams conducted by it and make alternative arrangements for the same.

More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

