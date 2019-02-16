Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: Rajasthan in mourning over martyrdom of five jawans

Rohitash was from Govindpura Basadi village in Jaipur. All the villages are mourning the martyrs.

Published: 16th February 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Pulwama attack, Soldiers

Soldiers at the suicide bomb attack site in Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Families of the five CRPF jawans from Rajasthan who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack — Rohitash Lamba, Hemraj Meena, Bhagirath Kasana, Jeetaram and Narayan Gurjar — are in mourning.

They want the terrorists punished and their sponsor, Pakistan, taught a lesson. The state government has announced ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh to each of the martyrs’ families.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot paid tributes to the slain Bravehearts while protests and shutdowns were held in Jaipur and other parts of the state against the attack.

Hemraj, 43, of Vinod Kalan village in Kota district was in the 61st Battalion and had returned from training in Nagpur the night before he left for Kashmir.

He had promised his wife that he would return soon and take the family for a holiday.

Gurjar was from Binole village in Rajsamand, Jeetaram from Sundarawali village in Bharatpur and Kasana from Jaitpur village in Rajkheda. Rohitash was from Govindpura Basadi village in Jaipur.

All the villages are mourning the martyrs.

