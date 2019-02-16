Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: US urges Pakistan to deny safe haven to terrorists

Around 44 martyred jawans were in a bus, into which the terrorist rammed his vehicle with over 100-kg explosives. It was the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir.

Published: 16th February 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

CIA Director Michael Pompeo, as he testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (File Photo | AP)

CIA Director Michael Pompeo (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Strongly condemning the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday (local time) reiterated that Pakistan should not provide safe haven to terrorist groups operating on its soil.

"The US condemns yesterday’s (Thursday) horrific terror attack on Indian security forces. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We stand with India as it confronts terrorism. Pakistan must not provide safe haven for terrorists to threaten international security," Pompeo wrote on his Twitter handle.

Taking a tough stand, Washington said that “the attackers and backers behind the attack should be held accountable.” The dastardly terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday afternoon claimed the lives of 40 security personnel. The convoy comprised of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed the responsibility for the deadly attack which left the bus extensively damaged in a blast.

The US issued a travel advisory to its citizens, urging them to “reconsider” travelling to Pakistan due to terrorism. Washington has further restricted the travel of its diplomats in the country and has explicitly asked its citizens to refrain from visiting Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the erstwhile FATA province, and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Following the deadly assault, India on Friday withdrew the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status to Pakistan. The international community too has expressed support to India in the wake of the attack. (ANI)

TAGS
Pulwama terror attack Pulwama attack Michael Pompeo Jaish-e-Mohammed

