Railway service at Nalasopara resumes after Pulwama terror attack

Published: 16th February 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

MUMBAI: Train services resumed on Nalasopara section around Saturday noon after a group of protesters blocked the railway tracks this morning to protest against the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulwama that killed over 40 CRPF men.

Around 0800 hrs on Saturday, the protestors gathered at Nalasopara station and blocked the railway track, shouting slogans like 'Pakistan Murdabaad' and 'Pakistan Haaye Haaye.'

Following the agitation which lasted five hours, train movement was affected at Nalasopara and beyond and even long route express services were also affected.

Later, GRP, RPF convinced the people and evacuated the tracks normalising the service.

