Home Nation

Pulwama attack: Rajnath hints at insider collusion; promises review of security in state

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the plans of outside powers to spread militancy in J&K from across the Line of Control (LOC) will in no way be allowed to succeed.

Published: 16th February 2019 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Officials inspect the remains of the CRPF bus which was targeted by the suicide bomber on Thursday in Pulwama | PTI

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the plans of outside powers to spread militancy in J&K from across the Line of Control (LOC) will in no way be allowed to succeed.

Singh, who was in Srinagar to assess the situation in the wake of the Pulwama attack by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which claimed 40 CRPF lives on Thursday, said “There are reasons to believe that some people in J&K were in collusion with militants and Pakistan based ISI and the attack was a result of this”. Without naming anybody he added, “some elements in Kashmir are known to be on direct payroll of the ISI and the government would now review their security”. 

Earlier, Singh attended a ceremony at RTC Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar where the bodies of jawans had been brought and shouldered the tricolour-draped coffin of one of the fallen. 

Reacting to the minister’s statement, former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah suggested the use of specially chartered trains for movement of security forces between Banihal and Baramulla. 

“They will be able to move at high speeds nonstop & they will be much safer than convoys. Also, highways will be available for civilian traffic,” Omar tweeted. Former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted too, saying, “Stunned at his refusal to acknowledge grave security lapse despite intelligence inputs. Why were 2000 CRPF men allowed to travel in a convoy? Is air travel only for political elites? Defies common sense. Easy to blame us. J&K under Guv rule so he can’t abdicate responsibility,” she said

Meanwhile, separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik said people and the leadership of Kashmir regret every killing. 

“As we witness killing of our loved ones, our young, and shoulder their coffins each day we can feel and understand the pain and sense of loss that the family and friends of those who are killed go through. The silent grief and loss stay with them for a lifetime,” the three leaders said. 

They said the delay in resolution of Kashmir dispute, denial to engage with sentiments and aspirations of J&K people and use of the muscular military approach to counter an essentially political and human problem, is wreaking havoc in Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama terror attack Line of Control Rajnath Singh CRPF ISI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp