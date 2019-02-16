Regretting loss of lives, Pulwama bomber's father warns of more attacks if Kashmir issue not solved

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The father of suicide bomber, who rammed explosive ridden SUV into CRPF convoy killing 49 paramilitary personnel and injuring three dozen others, regretted the loss of lives in the bombing but warned that more dangerous militant attacks can take place if Kashmir issue is not addressed.

"I regret the loss of lives caused by the suicide bombing of my son. Precious lives have been lost. Whether a militant, a civilian or force personnel is killed, ultimately a precious life is lost. Last year, over 250 militants were killed by forces," said Ghulam Hassan Dar, father of 19-year-old Jaish suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar.

The elder Dar spoke to the New Indian Express at his home in Gandibagh village of Kakapora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, some 5 kms from the spot, where the suicide bombing took place. Adil rammed his explosive ridden SUV into 59-seater CRPF vehicle, which was part of a 70 vehicle CRPF convoy coming from Jammu to Srinagar, at Lehpora area, some 20 kms south of Srinagar on Thursday afternoon.

Ghulam said that the CRPF men, who were killed in his son's suicide bombing had families and his son too has a family. "I am pained over the killing of my son. My dreams were attached with him. Similarly families of the CRPF men, who were killed in the blast, also have families and they too would be pained over the killing of their family members," he said.

Dar asked the Indian government to give up rigidity on Kashmir and take measures in addressing and resolving the Kashmir issue. "It would be better if the Kashmir issue is resolved so that no youth is pushed to the wall and forced to take up the gun to fight for freedom," he said.

Adil had joined militancy in March last year. "After he went missing and joined militant ranks last year, he did not contact us," said Ghulam. "He did not tell us when he left home to join the militancy," he said. Dar said the family had no information about his son and infact was sleeping at his home yesterday afternoon when police called him to inform him that his son had carried out the suicide bombing on CRPF convoy. Dar said although he does not support violence but warned that there can be more dangerous militant attacks than his son's suicide bombing if Kashmir issue is not addressed and resolved.

Asked whether other youth who have gone into militancy can follow the path of his son, Dar said, "I am illiterate. I think they should not think on these lines. The government should think over it. It should take necessary measures including holding talks to resolve the Kashmir issue. The government should take measures to prevent loss of precious lives in Valley," he said. Asked why his son joined militancy, he said, "The situation is pushing youth to the wall. My son was less educated but why did PhD scholar like Mannan Wani join militancy. The non-resolution of the Kashmir issue and excesses committed by security forces is acting as a trigger for youth to join militancy," he said. People in large numbers from the Gandibagh village and its adjoining hamlets were visiting the Dar's house to express condolences with his family.

A large tent had been set up in a compound of the house, where young and old men were visiting. The chants of pro-freedom slogans were renting the area. People also offered funeral prayers in absentia for deceased Jaish suicide bomber after Friday prayers amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Earlier, the funeral prayers in absentia for the deceased Jaish bomber was held last night and a large number of people attended the funeral prayers.