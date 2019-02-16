Home Nation

Reliance Foundation offers to take responsibility of families of CRPF jawans martyred in Pulwama

In a statement, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries 'expressed its readiness to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of their children.'

Published: 16th February 2019

Mukesh Ambani

Chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani (Photo | Bloomberg)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Reliance Foundation on Saturday said it is ready to assume full responsibility for the education and livelihood of the families of the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

"As a mark of our gratitude to the martyrs, Reliance Foundation expresses its readiness to assume full responsibility for the education and employment of their children, and the livelihood of their families," it said in a statement.

Reliance Foundation further said its hospital is ready to provide treatment to the injured jawans. "We shall also deem it to be our duty to shoulder any other responsibility the government may place upon us in service to our beloved Armed Forces," it added.

Reliance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries. As many as 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14.

