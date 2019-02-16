Home Nation

Sacrifice of CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack won't go in vain: Modi

At a public function in Pandharkawada in Yavatmal district, where he launched a number of projects, Modi also slammed Pakistan saying it has become a synonym for terrorism.

Published: 16th February 2019 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

PM-Modi

PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.

By PTI

YAVATMAL: Asserting that the sacrifice of the 40 CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama will not go in vain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said security forces have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the attack.

"Sacrifice of Pulwama martyrs will not go in vain. Our security forces have been given a free hand to punish the perpetrators of the attack," the prime minister said, and warned that even if the terrorist organisations try to hide, they will be sought out and punished for the crime they have committed.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

"All of us can feel the pain of families of the Pulwama martyrs. We understand your anger," Modi said. Referring to Pakistan, the prime minister said, "A nation which is on the verge of bankruptcy has now become the second name for terror."

Modi also sought to know from the people present at the event whether they were happy with his work and the efforts he was taking.

At the event, the prime minister inaugurated an Eklavya Model Residential School for tribal students and handed over the keys of houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) to some of the beneficiaries.

Modi flaged off the Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune train service through video link and also distributed certificates and cheques under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) to women Self-Help Groups.

People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
