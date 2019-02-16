Home Nation

Saibaba temple trust to give Rs 2.51 crore to kin of CRPF martyrs

The amount of Rs 2.51 crore will be given to the martyrs' families after completing all necessary formalities.

Published: 16th February 2019

By PTI

SHIRDI: The trust managing the famous Saibaba temple here in Maharashtra has announced a total financial aid of Rs 2.51 crore for the families of CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulwama terror attack, an official said Saturday.

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST)will give Rs 2.51 crore in financial assistance to the next of the kin of 40 soldiers killed in the February 14 terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir, its chairperson Suresh Haware told reporters.

He said the trust strongly condemns the cowardly attack by terrorists and expressed the hope the government and armed forces will give a befitting reply to its perpetrators.

The amount will be given to the martyrs' families after completing all necessary formalities, Haware added.

