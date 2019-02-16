Home Nation

SC refuses Karti Chidambaram's plea on Rs 10 crore security deposit for international travel

Karti had sought permission to travel to France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom twice from February 10 to 26 and again from March 23 to 31 for international tennis tournaments.

Published: 16th February 2019 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

Karti Chidambaram

Former Union minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti (File | EPS)

By Reena Amos Dyes
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused the plea of Karti Chidambaram that the Rs 10 crore, which he was asked to deposit as security for travelling abroad be kept as an interest-bearing short-term deposit by the apex court registry. Karti deposited the money as security following the SC order.

In January, the bench had also asked Karti to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the INX Media and Aircel Maxis cases. Declining the plea, the court said, "If you are asking for such a condition then next time, when he will seek permission to travel abroad, we will have to think."

Karti had sought permission to travel to France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom twice from February 10 to 26 and again from March 23 to 31 for international tennis tournaments organised by 'Totus Tennis Ltd'.

The probe agency had earlier opposed the plea of Karti seeking permission to travel abroad and said that he has been evasive, non-cooperative and caused a delay in completing the investigations. Karti was abroad for 51 days in the last 6 months, the probe agency has said.

On September 18 last year, it had allowed Karti to travel to the UK from September 20-30.

The ED has said that Karti, who is also facing proceedings in cases like Aircel-Maxis and money laundering matters, has been "blatantly misusing" the liberty granted by court in allowing him to travel abroad and has been using the same to protract the investigation in the case.

Karti is facing prosecution in INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED and is also an accused in INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

