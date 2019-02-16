Home Nation

Scientists discover key reason behind mystery of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's

According to the new research, the cells may die because of naturally occurring gene variation in brain cells that were, until recently, assumed to be genetically identical.

Published: 16th February 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation for Parkinson's Disease.

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have identified a potential explanation for the mysterious death of specific brain cells seen in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases.

According to the new research, the cells may die because of naturally occurring genetic variation in brain cells that were, until recently, assumed to be genetically identical.

The variation, called ‘somatic mosaicism,’ could explain why neurons in the temporal lobe are the first to die in Alzheimer's, for example, and why dopaminergic neurons are the first to die in Parkinson's.

Speaking about it, neuroscientist Michael McConnell said, “This has been a big open question in neuroscience, particularly in various neurodegenerative diseases,” adding, "What is this selective vulnerability? What underlies it? And so now, with our work, the hypotheses moving forward are that it could be that different regions of the brain actually have a different garden of these [variations] in young individuals and that sets up different regions for decline later in life."

The findings of the unexpected variation in the genetic makeup of individual brain cells emerged from McConnell's investigations into schizophrenia. That discovery may help explain not just schizophrenia but depression, bipolar disorder, autism and other conditions.

McConnell expected that this mosaicism would increase with age - that mutations would accumulate over time. What he and his collaborators at Johns Hopkins found is exactly the opposite. Younger people had the most mosaicism and older people had the least.

McConnell added, “We wound up building an atlas that contained neurons from 15 individuals. None of these individuals had disease.” He added, "They ranged in age from less than a year to 94 years, and it showed a perfect correlation - a perfect anti-correlation - with age."

Based on the finding, McConnell believes that the neurons with significant genetic variation, known as CNV neurons, may be the most vulnerable to dying. And that could explain the idiosyncratic death of specific neurons in different neurodegenerative diseases. People with the most CNV neurons in the temporal lobe, for example, might be likely to develop Alzheimer's.

"Because I'm collaborating with the Lieber Institute and they have this fantastic brain bank, now I can look at individuals' frontal cortex [for the schizophrenia research] and I can look at the temporal lobe in those same individuals," McConnell said. "So now I can really start to map things out more carefully, building an atlas of different brain regions from many individuals."

That research could greatly advance understanding of both neurodegenerative diseases and the cognitive decline that besets us with age, potentially leading to new treatments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
University of Virginia Parkinson's Alzheimer's Michael McConnell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Pulwama Terror Attack: Andhra Pradesh pay tribute to CRPF jawans through sand art
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp