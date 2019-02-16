Scientists discover key reason behind mystery of Alzheimer's, Parkinson's

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Scientists at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have identified a potential explanation for the mysterious death of specific brain cells seen in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases.

According to the new research, the cells may die because of naturally occurring genetic variation in brain cells that were, until recently, assumed to be genetically identical.

The variation, called ‘somatic mosaicism,’ could explain why neurons in the temporal lobe are the first to die in Alzheimer's, for example, and why dopaminergic neurons are the first to die in Parkinson's.

Speaking about it, neuroscientist Michael McConnell said, “This has been a big open question in neuroscience, particularly in various neurodegenerative diseases,” adding, "What is this selective vulnerability? What underlies it? And so now, with our work, the hypotheses moving forward are that it could be that different regions of the brain actually have a different garden of these [variations] in young individuals and that sets up different regions for decline later in life."

The findings of the unexpected variation in the genetic makeup of individual brain cells emerged from McConnell's investigations into schizophrenia. That discovery may help explain not just schizophrenia but depression, bipolar disorder, autism and other conditions.

McConnell expected that this mosaicism would increase with age - that mutations would accumulate over time. What he and his collaborators at Johns Hopkins found is exactly the opposite. Younger people had the most mosaicism and older people had the least.

McConnell added, “We wound up building an atlas that contained neurons from 15 individuals. None of these individuals had disease.” He added, "They ranged in age from less than a year to 94 years, and it showed a perfect correlation - a perfect anti-correlation - with age."

Based on the finding, McConnell believes that the neurons with significant genetic variation, known as CNV neurons, may be the most vulnerable to dying. And that could explain the idiosyncratic death of specific neurons in different neurodegenerative diseases. People with the most CNV neurons in the temporal lobe, for example, might be likely to develop Alzheimer's.

"Because I'm collaborating with the Lieber Institute and they have this fantastic brain bank, now I can look at individuals' frontal cortex [for the schizophrenia research] and I can look at the temporal lobe in those same individuals," McConnell said. "So now I can really start to map things out more carefully, building an atlas of different brain regions from many individuals."

That research could greatly advance understanding of both neurodegenerative diseases and the cognitive decline that besets us with age, potentially leading to new treatments.