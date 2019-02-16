Home Nation

Terror groups take to social media after Pulwama attack

Published: 16th February 2019 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2019 08:42 AM

Security forces on alert across the Valley in Srinagar on Friday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has had a history of hitting the headlines with suicide bombings. 

Shortly after Thursday’s attack, JeM took to social media.

Posters and photographs of the bomber were shared online by several accounts and Twitter handles and spread like wildfire among the JeM’s cadre and supporters.

Even earlier suicide bombers, Afaq Ahmad, Abdullah and the first female suicide bomber in the Valley, Yasmeena Akhter, made a reappearance on social media. 

The modus operandi of the terror group is to spread its message and remain under the radar.

New handles are generated on social media to spread propaganda and in a few days the account is deleted, and another handle takes over. This makes monitoring a Herculean task.

Comments

