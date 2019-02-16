Youth Congress workers protest against Pulwama attack outside Pakistan High Commission

Mudita Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of people, belonging from Indian Youth Congress, gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission here on Friday to protest against the killing of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in a terror attack were detained by the police.

According to the police, about 15 to 20 people who gathered outside the establishment were detained for taking out a protest at the high-security area in the morning. He added that a few people were also detained on Thursday night, immediately after the reports about the attack came out in the media. "Thousands of people, who kept visiting India Gate throughout the day to pay tributes were facilitated but outside the embassy area, we didn't allow these groups to protest," said Madhur Verma, DCP (New Delhi).

A group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers gathered at Teen Murthi Chauraha and marched towards High Commission but were stopped midway at Chanakyapuri police station by the police. "The Indian Youth Congress stands in solidarity with the family of the martyrs and demands that the Indian Government takes stringent actions against forces spreading terrorism on Indian soil," IYC said in a statement. "We stand united with our people in these tough times and will support every legitimate action taken against terrorism," it added.