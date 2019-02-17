Anurag Kashyap warns fans against his fake social media accounts

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Sunday warned fans not to follow the fake social media accounts in his name.

The "Manmarziyaan" director took to Twitter from his official and verified handle @anuragkashyap72 to post the screenshots of his fake accounts.

"My fake profiles are floating on Facebook. This is to say none of these is me. I am not on Facebook," he wrote.

Kashyap also asked his fans to block a person who has been texting women while posing as him.

"And there is this person who uses fake US/Canada numbers to text women posing as me, please do not respond to him. He has been reported to cyber cell.

I only use my Indian number even while travelling. Please report and block this person," he added along with the WhatsApp screenshots of the fake user who has sent messages to several people using the filmmaker's name.