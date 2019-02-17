As IAF shows its Vayu Shakti, Air Chief says ready to hit hard anytime, anywhere

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

JAISALMER: Air Chief Marshall B S Dhanoa has said the Air Force was well prepared to deliver an appropriate response as assigned by the country’s political leadership at “any time”, “anywhere” and will always remain at the forefront in executing its missions.

Reviewing the three-day Vayu Shakti exercise 2019 of the IAF with the theme: ‘IAF: Securing the Nation in Peace and War’, which started at the Pokhran Air to Ground Range close to the India-Pakistan border on Saturday, he said, “The IAF exercise showcases our ability to hit hard, hit fast and hit with precision, hit during day, hit during night and hit under adverse weather conditions.”

The IAF exercise held once every three years, coincided with the political developments post-Pulwama and the country’s military and political establishments came together to mull options to avenge the strike by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

“I wish to assure the nation of the IAF’s capability and commitment in meeting national security challenges and defending the sovereignty of our country,” Dhanoa said.

“While few wars are fought and far between, we have an ever present sub-conventional threat as the enemy knows it can’t defeat us in a conventional conflict,” he added, in a clear reference to Pakistan.