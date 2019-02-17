Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: District Reserve Guard jawan injured in gunfight with Naxals

The security forces had launched the operation on getting a specific input about the presence of around 200 ultras in forests of Ikmetta, Irpanar and Irakbhatti villages of the district.

Published: 17th February 2019

naxals

Image of naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was Sunday injured in a gun-battle between security forces and Naxals in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said.

Over a dozen rebels were also believed to have suffered injuries in the gunfight, a senior officer said.

The encounter broke out at around 10 am in the forest of Ikmetta village in Abhujmad area when a joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and the DRG was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operation) Sundarraj P said over the phone.

The security forces had launched the operation on getting a specific input about the presence of around 200 ultras in forests of Ikmetta, Irpanar and Irakbhatti villages of the district, he said.

When the patrolling team was advancing through Ikmetta, located around 350km from the state capital Raipur, it came under heavy fire from a big group of armed Naxals, triggering the gun-battle, the IPS officer said.

After a prolonged exchange of fire, the Naxals fled inside a dense forest, he added. "A DRG jawan, identified as Dayaram Nureti, sustained minor injuries in the incident," the DIG said. Nureti was rushed to a local hospital where his condition was said to be out of danger, he added.

As per ground report and bloodstains found at the encounter spot, at least 10-15 naxals were believed to have sustained bullet injuries, but their colleagues managed to drag them inside the forest, he said.

Further details would be known once the troops reach their camp, Sundarraj added. The DRG is the state police's counter-insurgency force.

