Home Nation

CM Adityanath didn't accept offer to give up charge of UP backward class welfare dept: Rajbhar

The minister had said he would, however, continue to be in charge of the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department.

Published: 17th February 2019 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2019 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Om Prakash Rajbahar

Om Prakash Rajbhar. (Twitter image @oprajbhar)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Differences and disappointment seem to be never-ending for the alliance between the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party started by OP Rajbhar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajbhar, who is a Cabinet Minister and has had an ongoing spat with the saffron party’s leadership, said on Sunday that his offer to give up the charge of the Uttar Pradesh OBC Welfare Department was not accepted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rajbhar had offered to give up charge on Thursday as he was disappointed that his recommendations on the appointment of panel members for the state’s backward castes panel were reportedly “ignored”.

At the time, however, he clarified that charge of the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department would remain with him.

“I had offered my resignation from the backward class welfare department but the same has not been accepted by the chief minister,” Rajbhar.

“I told the chief minister that when I do not have the right to keep people of my choice in the UP Backward welfare panel then what is the use of being a minister. The chief minister told me he would look into the matter.” 

The minister, however, maintained that his intent to resign is still standing.

The SBSP had earlier threatened to part ways with the saffron party if the state government does not implement the social justice panel’s recommendation to classify various OBC and Dalit sub-castes into three broad categories and provide quota within quota to them.

The committee, constituted in May last year, had in its recommendations to the state government, favoured classification of various OBC and Dalit sub-castes into three broad categories, backward, very backward and most backward, and provide quota within quota to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Om Prakash Rajbhar Yogi Adityanath SBSP NDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp