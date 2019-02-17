CM Adityanath didn't accept offer to give up charge of UP backward class welfare dept: Rajbhar

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Differences and disappointment seem to be never-ending for the alliance between the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party started by OP Rajbhar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh.

Rajbhar, who is a Cabinet Minister and has had an ongoing spat with the saffron party’s leadership, said on Sunday that his offer to give up the charge of the Uttar Pradesh OBC Welfare Department was not accepted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rajbhar had offered to give up charge on Thursday as he was disappointed that his recommendations on the appointment of panel members for the state’s backward castes panel were reportedly “ignored”.

At the time, however, he clarified that charge of the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department would remain with him.

“I had offered my resignation from the backward class welfare department but the same has not been accepted by the chief minister,” Rajbhar.

“I told the chief minister that when I do not have the right to keep people of my choice in the UP Backward welfare panel then what is the use of being a minister. The chief minister told me he would look into the matter.”

The minister, however, maintained that his intent to resign is still standing.

The SBSP had earlier threatened to part ways with the saffron party if the state government does not implement the social justice panel’s recommendation to classify various OBC and Dalit sub-castes into three broad categories and provide quota within quota to them.

The committee, constituted in May last year, had in its recommendations to the state government, favoured classification of various OBC and Dalit sub-castes into three broad categories, backward, very backward and most backward, and provide quota within quota to them.