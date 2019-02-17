Home Nation

Governor's administration reviews safety of Kashmiri students studying outside state

The governor has given clear directions to the principal resident commissioner to take immediate cognisance of any complaint received from the students and take prompt action.

SRINAGAR: The governor's administration Sunday reviewed the safety and security of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying outside the state in the wake of reports of incidents of harassment in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

Advisor to the governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai reviewed the safety and security of the students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in different colleges and universities outside the state with Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, an official spokesman said here.

He said Khan informed the advisor that he was in constant touch with the authorities in different states who had assured of providing adequate security to the students.

READ HERE | Few Kashmiri students living in PGs at Haryana village 'forced' to leave after panchayat's diktat

Ganai was also informed that helplines have been set up by the office of the divisional commissioner, Kashmir, and the J-K Police to register the queries of the students and parents and for providing the response in real time, the spokesman said.

The advisor was also briefed about the work being done by the liaison officers appointed for the purpose in various cities in the country under the overall supervision of the principal resident commissioner, J-K, located in New Delhi.

The spokesman said Ganai conveyed to the divisional commissioner that the governor was himself monitoring the work of the liaison officers in various states and also enquiring about the welfare of the students.

READ: Pulwama attack: Kashmiri students face the ire of protesters

Ganai said the governor has given clear directions to the principal resident commissioner to take immediate cognisance of any complaint received from the students and take prompt action by informing the authorities concerned in those states.

He said the Union Home Ministry has issued advisories to all the state governments in this regard.

Khan also informed the advisor that he had personally spoken to some students and parents on phone who expressed their satisfaction about the work being done by the J&K government for safety and security of the students, the spokesman said.

