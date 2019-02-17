Home Nation

Guwahati teacher suspended over Facebook post on Pulwama attack

Papri Banerjee condemned the terrorist attack but also blamed the Indian Army for atrocities on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir for which she was put under suspension.

By IANS

GUWAHATI: A college teacher was suspended here for a Facebook post over the February 14 suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama that claimed the lives of 49 CRPF troopers.

In her post on Thursday, Papri Banerjee, who works as an Assistant Professor of the English department at the city's Icon Academy Junior College, condemned the terrorist attack but also blamed the Indian Army for atrocities on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir.

"You are put under suspension with immediate effect until the matter is resolved by a competent authority," a letter issued by the college authorities said on Saturday.

Banerjee said that she received threats and intimidation over the post from different users.

"Continuous rape, lynch, and death threats in my inbox.. Assam Police should go back to the names in my previous FIR if any harm were to come over me.. They would be solely responsible," she said in another Facebook post on Saturday.

