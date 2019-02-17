Home Nation

Jaish has close ties with PTI, India must act against Pakistan: Manish Tewari

The former Union minister said JeM's ties with PTI makes Pakistan government responsible for this attack and whatever action the Indian government takes, we are with them

Published: 17th February 2019 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Manish Tewari

By ANI

MUMBAI: Congress leader Manish Tewari has urged the Centre to take stringent action against Pakistan with regard to the Pulwama terror attack, asserting that Jaish-e-Mohammed, which claimed responsibility for the attack, enjoys "close ties" with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). 

Speaking on the sidelines of a book launch here on Saturday, Tewari said, “We are continuous of the opinion that this is a ghastly attack and Jaish-e-Mohammad, which has taken responsibility of this attack, has very close ties with Imran Khan's party the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Hence this makes Pakistan government responsible for this attack and whatever action the Indian government takes, we are with them.”

He also outlined that the person behind the attack was the same terrorist whom the previous NDA government had released in Kandahar.

“Why did this attack happen and what were the lapses needs to be investigated. However, the person behind this attack is Maulana Masood Azhar, the same man whom the previous NDA government has released in Kandahar. It is important to settle scores with them. The whole country is standing with the government and our armed forces”, he said.

A JeM terrorist rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into a CPRF convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway around 3.15 pm on February 14, killing as many as 40 CRPF personnel.

A day after the attack, the Centre withdrew 'Most Favoured Nation' status granted to Pakistan and called for "international isolation" of the neighbouring country.

Over 48 countries have come out in support of India and condemned the dastardly terror attack.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manish Tewari Jaish-e-Mohammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp