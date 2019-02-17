Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir government spent over Rs 15 crores on separatists' security in decade

A police guard comprising about a 10 personnel was guarding Mirwaiz's residence at Nageen area in Srinagar. He was also provided the PSOs.

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government had spent over Rs 15 crores on security of separatist leaders in militancy-hit State in last decade.

According to J&K government figures, over Rs 15 crores were spent on security including guard/escort and Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of separatist leaders in last 10 years. Rs 1.27 crores were spent on police escort of senior separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. Besides, Rs 5.06 crores were spent on the guard duty of Mirwaiz.

A police guard comprising about a 10 personnel was guarding Mirwaiz's residence at Nageen area in Srinagar. He was also provided the PSOs. The government had also spent Rs 2.34 crores on protection of Prof Abdul Gani Bhat.The police guard comprising 6-8 cops and four SPOs were attached with Prof Bhat since 2011.Prof Bhat is executive member of the moderate Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz.An amount of Rs 1.65 crores was spent on security of Bilal Gani Lone.

His brother Sajjad Lone is former BJP ally and ex-minister.The government had also spent Rs 3.09 crores on guard duty and PSOs of senior separatist and Shia leader Molvi Abbas Ansari.Rs 1.04 crores were spent on security of another Shia leader Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi.

His security cover includes six police guards and six SPOs.The government had also spent Rs 3470031 on security of Salim Geelani; Rs 4795800 on Zaffar Akbar Bhat; Rs 8147600 on Shahid ul Islam, Rs 874611 on Abdul Gani Shah of Kishtwar; Rs 2521000 on Syed Abdul Hussain, Rs 874611 on Farooq Ahmad Kichloo (Kishtwar) and Rs 2210160 on security of Masroor Abbas Ansari.The security cover of Shahid-ul-Islam, who was media advisor to Mirwaiz, was withdrawn after his arrest by NIA in militancy funding case in July 25, 2017.Shahid is presently lodged in Tihar Jail, New Delhi.

