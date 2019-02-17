Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir governor announces ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for CPPF jawan's family

Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of CRPF jawan Naseer Ahmed of Rajouri district, who was killed in the Pulwama attack, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said Saturday.

Ahmed was among 40 CRPF personnel who were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

The spokesman said the governor prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed sympathy and solidarity with his family members.

Thousands of people, including Union minister Jitendra Singh, bid a final adieu to the jawan at his native place in Rajouri district on Saturday.

