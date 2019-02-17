Pulwama attack: Kashmiri students face the ire of protesters

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took a serious note of Kashmiris being targeted in different parts of the country in wake of the Pulwama attack and said all those who try to disrupt communal harmony will be dealt with a strong hand, sources said. They quoted Singh as saying no one, even if they have political affiliations with his own political party, will be spared if they take the law into their hands.

The Home Ministry told all the states and Union Territories to ensure the safety of people from J&K after it received reports of harassment and threats against them.

“There have been some reports of students and other residents of Jammu and Kashmir experiencing threats and intimidation in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama. Therefore, the MHA issued an advisory to all states and UTs to take necessary measures to ensure their safety and security,” he said.

The Mulana panchayat in Ambala district of Haryana asked the villagers to evict Kashmiri students living in rented accommodation in the village. Sources said that around 125 Kashmiri students live in this village and are students of MM University.

A second-year civil engineering student, Tasheen Gul, has been arrested in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh after the Dean of the college filed a complaint.

