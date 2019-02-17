Home Nation

Late Major Chitresh Bisht's body brought to Dehradun

Major Bisht, 31, was leading a bomb disposal squad team for sanitisation when mines were detected on the track in Naushera sector around 3 pm, a defence spokesman had said Saturday. 

Published: 17th February 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

Major Chitresh Bisht

By PTI

DEHRADUN: The mortal remains of Major Chitresh Bisht, who was killed while defusing a landmine along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, were brought here on Sunday.

The Major's body was brought to the Jollygrant airport in an army aircraft from where it was taken to the military hospital Dehradun where it will be kept till Monday when the last rites will be performed.

Major Bisht, 31, was leading a bomb disposal squad team for sanitisation when mines were detected on the track in Naushera sector around 3 pm, a defence spokesman had said Saturday. He said the team defused one of the mines successfully but while neutralising another mine, the device got activated and the officer suffered grievous injuries and attained martyrdom, he had said.

Bisht's home at Nehru Colony which was eagerly awaiting his arrival later this month for his marriage slated for March 7 was plunged into mourning as the sad news arrived on Saturday evening. Friends and relatives kept streaming into his home throughout the day to comfort his distraught parents.

Prominent among those who came to commiserate with the family since Saturday night were Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt, senior party leader Tirath Singh Rawat and party MLAs Vinod Chamoli and Umesh Sharma Kau.

"I salute the supreme sacrifice made by Major Bisht in the service of the nation and send my heartfelt condolences to the martyr's family. The entire country stands with them in this hour of grief," Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said in a tweet.

Hailing from Ranikhet in Almora district, Bisht's parents live in Dehradun. His father SS Bisht is a retired policeman and his mother a housewife. His marriage was slated for March 7 and he was to come home on February 28, sources close to the family said.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and former chief minister Harish Rawat have also condoled the death of Bisht.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Major Chitresh Bisht Landmine Blast Nowshera Rajaouri Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp