Home Nation

Leopard spotted near Nashik bungalow trapped after eight hours

The leopard was caught from a shed covering the terrace of an apartment in Savarkar Nagar locality near Gangapur Road police station.

Published: 17th February 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NASHIK: A leopard which was spotted moving near a bungalow in Nashik city of Maharashtra on Sunday morning was trapped by forest department officials after an 8-hour effort at 3:30 pm.

The leopard was caught from a shed covering the terrace of an apartment in Savarkar Nagar locality near Gangapur Road police station, an official said.

He added that a forest department staff was injured in the face in the process of trapping the big cat.

It was first spotted at around 7:30 am Sunday by some people who come in the early hours of the day to various bungalows in the locality to do household chores, the official informed.

It was also captured on a CCTV camera, installed at a bungalow here, crossing Colony Road in the crowded locality, officials said. Residents alerted Gangapur police station officials who in turn called in the forest department staff.

Before being trapped by forest department staff in a nylon net, the leopard had moved through Architect Colony and Maitra Manohar Colony in the locality, an official said. After being sedated, it was moved out of the area in a forest department van and officials said it would be released in the wild after being given a mandatory medical check-up.

On January 25, a leopard had stayed in the same area and injured a local politician and two media personnel, police earlier said.

The carnivore was later caught by forest officials. The western part of Nashik district has dense forests which are home to several wild animals including leopards, wolves, hyenas and foxes, a forest official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Leopard Nashik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp