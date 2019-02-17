Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Queer Lit out of closet

Nearly 77 years ago, when noted author Ismat Chughtai’s ‘Lihaaf’ (The Quilt) came out, she drew widespread flak from society for her short story that depicted the idea of homosexuality. Today, people are more welcoming towards this brand of literature, as was evident at the inaugural of the Awadh Queer Literature Festival recently. At the event, people from the LGBTQ community felt that they wanted more to be written about with their struggles and issues. The common refrain was that in modern times, few queer novels are coming out since people do not wish to write about the community.

State’s first electric bus flagged off

Lucknow got its first electric bus this week. It will be plying at one of the busiest stretches in the city. In the next three months, a fleet of 39 more buses will be introduced while 580 more electric buses would be introduced in different cities. Once charged, the bus runs 150 km with air conditioners in full seating capacity. With a non-polluting, 9-metre long body, fitted with GPS and CCTV cameras, the electric bus can be located via app and the interiors are designed for a comfortable ride. The batteries are fitted on the rooftop to avoid breakdown during water logging. The fare will be between C15 to C45. The air-conditioned buses have 31 seats and a capacity to carry 50 passengers.

Homage to braves

The city joined the nation in mourning the CRPF martyrs of Pulwama with candle light marches, protest rallies, vigils and gatherings all over the city to express grief and show solidarity with ther families. An all-faith prayer meet was held at Aishbagh Eidgah. A candle light vigil was also held by doctors, students and staff at King George’s Medical University.

Brides for tigers

One of the two white tigers born in September 2014 at Lucknow Zoo are to be moved to another Zoo to as authorities strive to find a mate for them. Vishakha, the mother tigress, thus will have to bid adieu to one of them-Jai, or Vijay in exchange for a tigress and the Delhi Zoo seems to be the most likely option for the shift. Officials say, all formalities for an animal exchange has been completed and permission has also been obtained from Central Zoo Authority (CZA). However, which among the two male tigers will be shifted is yet to be decided. Aryan, which fathered the two tigers has a similar story.