Home Nation

Lucknow diary

Nearly 77 years ago, when noted author Ismat Chughtai’s ‘Lihaaf’ (The Quilt) came out, she drew widespread flak from society for her short story that depicted the idea of homosexuality.

Published: 17th February 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

Queer Lit out of closet
Nearly 77 years ago, when noted author Ismat Chughtai’s ‘Lihaaf’ (The Quilt) came out, she drew widespread flak from society for her short story that depicted the idea of homosexuality. Today, people are more welcoming towards this brand of literature, as was evident at the inaugural of the Awadh Queer Literature Festival recently. At the event, people from the LGBTQ community felt that they wanted more to be written about with their struggles and issues. The common refrain was that in modern times, few queer novels are coming out since people do not wish to write about the community.

State’s first electric bus flagged off
Lucknow got its first electric bus this week. It will be plying at one of the busiest stretches in the city. In the next three months, a fleet of 39 more buses will be introduced while 580 more electric buses would be introduced in different cities. Once charged, the bus runs 150 km with air conditioners in full seating capacity. With a non-polluting, 9-metre long body, fitted with GPS and CCTV cameras, the electric bus can be located via app and the interiors are designed for a comfortable ride. The batteries are fitted on the rooftop to avoid breakdown during water logging. The fare will be between C15 to C45. The air-conditioned buses have 31 seats and a capacity to carry 50 passengers.

Homage to braves
The city joined the nation in mourning the CRPF martyrs of Pulwama with candle light marches, protest rallies, vigils and gatherings all over the city to express grief and show solidarity with ther families. An all-faith prayer meet was held at Aishbagh Eidgah. A candle light vigil was also held by doctors, students and staff at King George’s Medical University.

Brides for tigers
One of the two white tigers born in September 2014 at Lucknow Zoo are to be moved to another Zoo to as authorities strive to find a mate for them. Vishakha, the mother tigress, thus will have to bid adieu to one of them-Jai, or Vijay in exchange for a tigress and the Delhi Zoo seems to be the most likely option for the shift. Officials say, all formalities for an animal exchange has been completed and permission has also been obtained from Central Zoo Authority (CZA). However, which among the two male tigers will be shifted is yet to be decided. Aryan, which fathered the two tigers has a similar story.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp