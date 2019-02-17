Home Nation

Man held for entering ladies toilet wearing burqa in Goa

The accused Virgil Bosco Fernandez was caught by alert passersby while coming out of a ladies toilet. Clad in T-shirt and jeans, Fernandez had reportedly donned a wig to look like a woman.

Published: 17th February 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Burqa

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By ANI

PANAJI: Goa Police has booked a 35-year-old man for wearing a 'burqa' and entering the ladies toilet at the Panaji bus stand on Saturday.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

"Fernandez has been booked under Section 419 for attempting to impersonate a Muslim woman, in order to enter a ladies toilet at the KTC  bus stand in Panaji," a police spokesperson said. 

