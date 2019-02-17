PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation of projects worth Rs 3,306 crore in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated 'gift milk' scheme - 'Kanha Dugdh Yojana' in Jharkhand under which poor and tribal children will be provided packaged milk in their schools. Modi, during his visit to the State on Sunday, also inaugurated Jharkhand's first Engineering College exclusively for women along with three other Medical Colleges at Palamu, Dumka and Hazaribagh.

Altogether, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation of a slew of projects in the field of health, education, water supply and sanitation sectors worth over Rs 3,306 crore in the State.

"In order to deal with the problem of malnutrition among children in the State, a new scheme was started today in Jharkhand under which children in their schools will be given packaged milk under gift milk scheme which has been named as 'Kahna Dugdh Yojana,' said Modi.

It will further give strength to National Nutrition Campaign being conducted by the Central Government, he added.

Modi further added that the Central Government has been making efforts to strengthen people of all sections of society, including women, under which inauguration of Engineering College, exclusively for women, was done. "Jharkhand has always been ahead in the empowerment of women and hence, an Engineering College exclusively for women was inaugurated at Ramgarh, which is the first such college in entire Eastern India and third in the Country," said the Prime Minister.

He believed that the College would give such women in future, who would overwhelm the Country like Captain Shikha Surabhi of Hazariagh did by doing stunts on the bike on this Republic Day at New Delhi. Referring to the Medical Colleges inaugurated by him, Modi said that three years back, Jharkhand had only three Medical Colleges and now it is getting three more in a single day.

"People through these Medical Colleges, will not only get an opportunity for better educational facilities, but will also get better medical facilities," said Modi. It is really an achievement for the State, which was possible only because there is double engine government of BJP both at Centre and at the State. Prime Minister Modi also laid foundation of Centre for Tribal Studies at Binoba Bhave University at Hazaribagh during the programme.

Earlier, Modi started his speech paying tribute to the slain CRPF personnel Vijay Soreng hailing from Jharkhand saying that as a guardian of this grateful nation, family members of all the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack have to be looked after properly.