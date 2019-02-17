Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi woos Bihar with infra projects worth Rs 33,000 crore, talks of ‘strong government’

Important among the projects Modi laid foundation stones for are the Rs 13,000 crore Patna Metro Rail, expansion of Barauni Refinery's annual production capacity from 6 million metric tonnes to 9.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | EPS)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated and laid foundations stones for a host of infrastructure projects worth Rs 33,000 crore in Bihar in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several Union ministers.

“Bihar and eastern India have the capacity to not only compete with India’s western parts in economic activities but also to surpass them. With the NDA government starting projects after projects for Bihar and the entire country to create modern infrastructure, the day is not far when eastern India starts giving new momentum to the country’s development,” said Modi in his address to a massive crowd after launching the projects.

The 415-km Jagdishpur-Haldia-Dhamra gas pipeline, phase I of Patna riverfront development project, Patna City Gas Distribution Project, electrification of four rail sections (Biharsharif-Daniyama, Fatuha-Islampur, Barauni-Kumeidpur and Sugauli-Raxaul), and a Patna-Ranchi weekly air-conditioned train were inaugurated by the PM.

Important among the projects Modi laid foundation stones for are the Rs 13,000 crore Patna Metro Rail, expansion of Barauni Refinery’s annual production capacity from 6 million metric tonnes to 9 million metric tonnes, an ammonia fertiliser complex at the refinery, an aviation turbine fuel (ATF) hydrotreating unit (INDJET) at the refinery, and expansion of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur LPG pipeline up to Patna and Muzaffarpur.

Modi also laid foundation stones for 22 AMRUT projects at various places in the state, several sewerage projects worth Rs 452 crore under the Namami Gange scheme, medical colleges at Chapra and Purnea, and an upgrade of the medical colleges at Gaya and Bhagalpur.

“All these projects, worth thousands of crores of rupees, are meant for Bihar’s all-round development… I congratulate the people of Bihar, Nitish Babu and his entire team for all these projects,” said Modi, who was sharing the dais with Nitish Kumar for the second time after the latter’s return to NDA in July 2017.

Modi addressed Kumar as “the state’s popular chief minister and my friend Nitish Babu” in his 25-minute speech. Talking about the various schemes in the health and social sectors launched by the central NDA government, Modi said: “All this work of development and trust has been possible because you elected a strong government four years and a half ago, a government that takes strong decisions with full authority”.

Many of the projects launched by Modi are part of the Rs 1.25 lakh crore special package he had announced for the state during an election campaign rally in 2015.

CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi lauded the PM for his attention for Bihar’s development and said the projects he launched would help usher in a new era of growth for the state.

