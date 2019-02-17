Home Nation

Puducherry CM accepts Kiran Bedi's invitation for open discussion

'We are ready at any time and venue: Gandhi Statue, Pondicherry beach,' Narayanasamy tweeted.

Published: 17th February 2019 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi (File | EPS)

By IANS

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who is protesting outside Lt Governor Kiran Bedi's residence here since February 13, on Sunday accepted her invitation to discuss the issues in an open forum.

The 71-one-year-old Naryanasamy and his ministerial colleagues have been sleeping on the road outside the Raj Nivas, Bedi's residence, since February 13. The protest is being carried out against Bedi for not permitting the implementation of the state government's welfare schemes.

"We are ready at any time and venue: Gandhi Statue, Pondicherry beach," Narayanasamy tweeted.

Bedi had earlier tweeted: "Honble CM and his cabinet colleagues may choose d (the) date, time & venue. Keep it as an OPEN FORUM for people to hear and understand the issues once and for all. Since Lt Governor Office has worked with total transparency & sense of justice for poorest & needy."

On Sunday, Bedi tweeted: "Called for meeting with CM and his colleagues at 6 p.m. today at Raj Nivas. Thank the HCM (Honourable Chief Minister) for acceptance of my proposal of Town Hall meeting where we will place our respective viewpoints in public domain on issues written in his letter to me."

"Venue suggested by HCM is Gandhi Thidal. A good start for informed grass root democracy which empowers people with certified info via Town Hall meetings," Bedi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Narayanasamy hoisted a black flag at his home as a part of his protest against Bedi. On February 13, Bedi in a letter to Narayanasamy had invited him for a meeting on February 21 at 10 a.m.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kiran Bedi V Narayanasamy Puducherry CM Dharna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp