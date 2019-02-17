Home Nation

Pulwama attack: CRPF cautions people against fake pictures aimed at spreading hatred

Published: 17th February 2019 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CRPF Sunday cautioned people against "fake pictures" being circulated online of body parts of its 40 soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack, the deadliest terrorist strike on security forces in Kashmir Valley in three decades.

It has been noticed that on social media some miscreants are trying to circulate fake pictures of body parts of our martyrs to invoke hatred while we stand united.

"Please DO NOT circulate/share/like such photographs or posts," the force said on its official Twitter handle @crpfindia. It asked people to report any such content by sending an email to webpro@crpf.gov.in.

Officials said a number of such photographs of badly mutilated bodies were being circulated and the development was brought to the notice of force officials after which the advisory was issued.

The paramilitary force, that has deployed about 65,000 personnel as part of 61 battalions in Jammu and Kashmir, issued another advisory on bogus messages being circulated on social media vis-a-vis Kashmiri students based in various places in the country.

"Fake news about harassment of students from Kashmir is being propagated by various miscreants on social media. CRPF helpline has enquired about complaints about harassment and found them incorrect.

"These are attempts to invoke hatred. Please DO NOT circulate such posts," it said in its second post on Twitter. Investigators suspect the attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama on February 14 was executed by a 'lone wolf' Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist by blowing up a 20-kg-strong RDX mix explosive, laden in a car, next to a troop-carrier bus plying as part of a convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The impact of the blast was so strong that the bodies of the soldiers were blown to smithereens and flung many feet away from the site of the explosion.

  • Higgins Bosob
    Indian express needs to have writers to be sensitive and respectful when they write. Sensitivity training to the untrained is absolutely the need of the hour. Statements such as "The impact of the blast was so strong that the bodies of the soldiers were blown to smithereens and flung many feet away from the site of the explosion." It is common sense that such statements are unnecessarily inflamatory and need not be stated as it serves no purpose. Please provide sensitivity training at the earliest..
    1 day ago reply

  • Krishnamraju , B

    OmSreeSairam .Appreciate your recent presentation of Neat
    1 day ago reply
