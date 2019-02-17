Home Nation

Pulwama attack: Ex-DGP questions logic of allowing 78 CRPF vehicles on highway

19-year-old Jaish operative Aadil Ahmad Dar on Thursday blew up his explosive-laden vehicle near a CRPF bus, killing 40 paramilitary personnel and injuring many more.

Published: 17th February 2019

Security agencies inspect the site of suicide bomb attack at Lethpora area in Pulwama district of south Kashmir Friday Feb. 15 2019. | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The former Director General of J&K Police (DGP) Kuldip Khoda has questioned the logic of allowing a convoy, comprising 78 vehicles and 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, on the strategic Srinagar-Jammu national highway, at one go.

Speaking to this correspondent, Khoda said in a conflict zone like Kashmir, a convoy of that size should not have been allowed to ply at one go.

19-year-old Jaish operative Adil Ahmad Dar on Thursday blew up his explosive-laden vehicle near a CRPF bus, killing 40 paramilitary personnel and injuring many more.

ALSO READ | Pulwama kind of incident doesn’t take place without security lapse somewhere: Former RAW chief Vikram Sood

"The authorities should not have allowed a convoy of 78 CRPF vehicles to ply on the highway in a single day. Along with escort vehicles, the total strength of convoy must have been around 85 vehicles. It is difficult to control such a large convoy," Khoda said.

The authorities, he said, should have allowed only a convoy of about a dozen vehicles on the highway and secured it from all sides.

He said that while escort vehicles were part of the convoy, it would have been difficult for them to secure a convoy of that size, the ex-DGP said.

He said had it been a smaller convoy, the escort vehicles would not have allowed the suicide bomber to join the convoy from the left side and overtake it. That way, the attack would have been foiled.

The bomber is believed to have joined the convoy on the left side, from a link road, about kilometer away from the spot where the bombing took place.

Khoda said during the movement of bigger convoy, people have to face lot inconvenience. "In contrast, smaller convoys cause less inconvenience to the people as well."

