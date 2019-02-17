Home Nation

Pulwama attack: Protests, candle marches continue in Delhi for third day

As the protests continued for the third day on Sunday, police enhanced security in the national capital with special deployments in the protest areas.

Published: 17th February 2019 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of candle march by people. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered at India Gate and Jantar Mantar on Sunday to hold candlelight marches to express solidarity with the families of the CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

As the protests continued for the third day on Sunday, police enhanced security in the national capital with special deployments in the protest areas.

ALSO READ | There is fire in my heart over Kashmir suicide bombing: PM Modi

Students, corporate employees and members of social organisations gathered at the two venues demanding that Pakistan be given a "befitting reply" in the wake of the Pulwama attack.

BJP MP Udit Raj also participated in the protest at the India Gate and said the sacrifice of the martyrs should not go waste and the fight against terrorism be strengthened.

"The protests are peaceful. Special deployments have been done and security strengthened. Adequate PCR vans and 'Parakram' vans have been deployed. Blood donation camps are also being organised at the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) also organised a prayer meet in Central Delhi's Connaught Place where people gathered to pay homage to the Pulwama martyrs.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district on Thursday, killing around 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pulwama attack PM Modi Delhi Protest Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp