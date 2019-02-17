Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: AMU issues advisory asking Kashmiri students not to move out of campus

Several parts of this city witnessed protests after the attack, prompting the Aligarh Muslim University authorities to issue an advisory to its Kashmiri students cautioning them against moving out.

Published: 17th February 2019 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu, an elderly man walks along a street during a curfew imposed after clashes between two communities over the protest against the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu Saturday Feb. 16 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ALIGARH: The AMU has issued an advisory to its Kashmiri students asking them "not to move out of the campus" as a precautionary measure after protests broke out in this city in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, varsity authorities said.

In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir last Thursday that left 40 CRPF personnel dead, the "fidayeen" (suicide attacker) was identified as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Adil Ahmad Dar from Kakapora in Pulwama.

ALSO READ | Guwahati teacher suspended over Facebook post on Pulwama attack

Several parts of this city witnessed protests after the attack, prompting the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) authorities to issue an advisory to its Kashmiri students cautioning them against moving out of the campus.

AMU Proctor Professor Mohsin Khan told PTI, "The university authorities are maintaining a constant vigil on law and order situation on the campus, especially in the wake of highly inflammatory social media posts emanating from the city." Khan added, "We are very clear that there is going to be zero tolerance on our part towards any act of lawlessness, especially one which smacks of anti-national activity even."

ALSO READ | Normal life affected after bandh call against attacks on Kashmiris

The AMU proctor said it suspended a Kashmiri student for his alleged objectionable tweet in connection with the Pulwama attack.

"Kashmir-origin undergraduate student Basim Hilal, suspended from the university after an objectionable tweet following the Pulwama outrage, is no longer at the campus.

An FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines police station against Hilal on Friday after the post went viral on social media," Khan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AMU Kashmir Jaish-e-Mohammed Adil Ahmad Dar Pulwama Terror Attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp