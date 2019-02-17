Pulwama terror attack: Bengal jawan who saw comrades blow up

Aishik Chanda By

KOLKATA: Shankari Hembram broke down upon hearing the voice of his husband CRPF jawan Mangal Hembram from the Pulwama blast site on the 'bloody Valentine's Day' on February 14 this month.

The 115th battalion jawan and a resident of Chandrakona town in Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal was in a vehicle behind the Army bus that blew up after being hit by the car bomb at Lethpora near Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

"Everything ended in front of my eyes," the jawan had told his wife.

Mangal Hembram was saved by a whisker as his name was not in the list for the ill-fated bus in which several jawans of his battalion were travelling, all of whom were martyred. Hembram sustained minor injuries. He was re-joining duty after a 40-day leave.

"The sky broke over my head on hearing the news. But, soon he called up and said he was fine. He said he saw the entire incident unfold in front of his eyes and that has shaken him. He then spoke with his three daughters and assured them of his well-being. God's grace saved my husband," she said.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the two martyrs from West Bengal - Sudip Biswas of the 98th battalion and Bablu Santra of the 35th battalion - were flown to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport here on Saturday evening, given gun salute at the airport and driven to their homes in Tehatta in Nadia and Bauria in Howrah respectively.

Locals from near and far joined in mourning the arrival of the mortal remains of the martyrs at their residences. Candlelight vigils and marches have been taken out in Kolkata against the terror attack. West Bengal Chief Minister had called up the kin of the martyrs and expressed her condolences.