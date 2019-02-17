Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: Curfew continues, army uses UAVs, helicopters, traders call for bandh

In the morning, a mob pelted stones at government quarters housing Kashmiri employees and their families at Janipur areas of Jammu.

A security personnel stands guard at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lethpora area in Pulwama district of south Kashmir Friday Feb. 15 2019. | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Curfew in Jammu continued for the second consecutive day on Saturday, as the Army conducted a flag march and used helicopters and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to monitor the situation.

Immediately after the incident, the policemen rushed to the spot and dispersed the mob.

Muzaffar Ahmad, a Kashmiri employee, told this newspaper on the phone that they were scared after the stone pelting incident. Around 6,000 Kashmiri government employees are staying in Jammu city as part of half yearly Durbar Move.

The situation in Jammu took an ugly turn after killing of 40 CRPF men in a suicide bombing at Lethpora, Pulwama in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

As a fallout of the deadly attack, the Kashmiri were targeted and attacked in Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu yesterday by violent mobs.

The attacks were also reported from Narwal, Shahidi chowk, Talab Khatikan, Residency Road and other areas today.

The mobs set on fire dozens of vehicles belonging to Kashmiris on Friday.

After the trouble, authorities imposed curfew in Jammu and the policemen enforced it for the second consecutive day today.

The army columns also conducted flag marches in Jammu city and adjoining areas.

Defence spokesman in Jammu said Army deployed nine more security columns to maintain law and order in the entire city.

"Nine Internal Security Columns (ISCs) of the Army were deployed on Friday," he said.

The spokesman said helicopters and UAVs of Army also put into operation to monitor the situation.

An official said the situation is being reviewed and curfew would be released after the improvement in the situation.

The Durbar Move Employees Federation (DMEF), a body of Kashmiri government employees, gave an ultimatum to the government to provide security to Kashmiri employees or they would be forced to give a call for their return to Valley.

Meanwhile, Valley-based trade bodies including Kashmir Traders Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) today called for a shutdown in Valley tomorrow against attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of the country.

The traders, lawyers and government employees staged a protest in city centre Lal Chowk against the attacks on Kashmiris and their properties.

