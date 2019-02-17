Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: Jawans would decide the punishment for culprits, says PM Modi

The Prime Minister also appealed people to show courage and have full faith in the armed forces.

Published: 17th February 2019 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Reiterating that sacrifice of the CRPF Jawans at Pulwama won't go invent and security forces have been given a free hand to deal with culprits of the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Jawans would decide the punishment for them.

"The terrorist groups no matter where they hide, they will be punished. Security forces have been told to decide the fate of terrorists who attacked our jawans in Pulwama. The Jawans will decide when to punish the culprits, where to do it, what to do and how to do it," PM Modi said as he addressed a public rally at Pandharkawda in Yavatmal district, around 750 km from Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Ours is a new India with new policies, and world will experience this now: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also appealed people to show courage and have full faith in the armed forces. While referring to several development projects thrown open by him at the occasion, he added, "We should always bare it in our minds that the dreams of development that we are seeing have all come due to the sacrifice of the brave men in the forces."

Prime Minister dedicated campus at Eklavya Model Residential School in Nanded by pressing a remote button. It has a capacity for 420 tribal students with state-of-the-art facilities, with the aim to improve the quality of education and avenues for overall growth.

He also handed over keys to select beneficiaries of the e-Gruh Pravesh of homes constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and also flagged off the Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune train through a video link and laid the foundation stone of roads under the Central Road Fund for the region.

Prime Minister Modi also distributed certificates/cheques under Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) to women SHGs. The program through the facilitation of door-step delivery of financial services.

"Our government is committed for the security as well as the prosperity of all sections of society," PM Modi said while enumerating several of the government schemes floated by the government over past five years for farmers, tribals, nomads etc.

"The schemes range from 'JanDhan' to 'VanDhan' and education and sports to health," he said while mentioning successes achieved in various schemes of his government. He also announced a research centre on Sickle Cell Disease which is prevalent amongst the tribal communities of Vidarbha. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CRPF Pulwama Terror Attack Modi Punishment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File Photo of Mumbai Local. | AFP
Cops save two passengers who slip off Mumbai local train
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 19- Pulwama terror attack: Fixing Pakistan once and for all
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
IAF's Vayu Shakti 2019 proves the firepower of armed forces's air arm 
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp