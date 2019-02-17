Pulwama terror attack: Jawans would decide the punishment for culprits, says PM Modi

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Reiterating that sacrifice of the CRPF Jawans at Pulwama won't go invent and security forces have been given a free hand to deal with culprits of the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Jawans would decide the punishment for them.

"The terrorist groups no matter where they hide, they will be punished. Security forces have been told to decide the fate of terrorists who attacked our jawans in Pulwama. The Jawans will decide when to punish the culprits, where to do it, what to do and how to do it," PM Modi said as he addressed a public rally at Pandharkawda in Yavatmal district, around 750 km from Mumbai.

ALSO READ | Ours is a new India with new policies, and world will experience this now: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also appealed people to show courage and have full faith in the armed forces. While referring to several development projects thrown open by him at the occasion, he added, "We should always bare it in our minds that the dreams of development that we are seeing have all come due to the sacrifice of the brave men in the forces."

Prime Minister dedicated campus at Eklavya Model Residential School in Nanded by pressing a remote button. It has a capacity for 420 tribal students with state-of-the-art facilities, with the aim to improve the quality of education and avenues for overall growth.

He also handed over keys to select beneficiaries of the e-Gruh Pravesh of homes constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and also flagged off the Ajni (Nagpur)-Pune train through a video link and laid the foundation stone of roads under the Central Road Fund for the region.

Prime Minister Modi also distributed certificates/cheques under Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM) to women SHGs. The program through the facilitation of door-step delivery of financial services.

"Our government is committed for the security as well as the prosperity of all sections of society," PM Modi said while enumerating several of the government schemes floated by the government over past five years for farmers, tribals, nomads etc.

"The schemes range from 'JanDhan' to 'VanDhan' and education and sports to health," he said while mentioning successes achieved in various schemes of his government. He also announced a research centre on Sickle Cell Disease which is prevalent amongst the tribal communities of Vidarbha.