Pulwama terror attack: Mastermind Rasheed Ghazi entered India two months ago, trained attacker

The Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander is believed to be the IED expert who trained Adil Ahmad Dar, the suicide bomber who executed the strike on February 14.

Pulwama attack, Soldiers

Soldiers at the suicide bomb attack site in Kashmir's Pulwama district. (Photo | PTI)

By Sana Shakil & Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR: The mastermind of the gruesome Pulwama attack is a Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander, Rasheed Ghazi, intelligence agencies now believe. Rasheed entered Kashmir through Kupwara around two months ago with some aides, who infiltrated through a separate route.

He is believed to be the IED expert who trained Adil Ahmad Dar, the suicide bomber who executed the strike on February 14. Intelligence agencies have launched a manhunt for Rasheed and his associates – who are believed to be somewhere in south Kashmir.

While Rasheed infiltrated through Kupwara district, his close aide Kamran entered the valley along with others through Poonch district. Agencies say the exact number of Pakistani terrorists who infiltrated India for this terror operation is yet to be ascertained, but the number is not less than 10.

“They seem to have infiltrated in batches — over a period of time — mostly through Poonch,” revealed a source.

Sources say most JeM terrorists carried explosives with them — a claim that raises serious questions on the security apparatus, if true. 

Investigators at the site said that the attack was a ‘well calculated’ one based on ‘careful reconnaissance’ over time.  Agencies believe that the Pakistani operatives carried out a detailed recce of the site.

