Pulwama terror attack: Uttarakhand police asks Kashmiri students to not issue provocative statements

The ADG said one Kashmiri student, who had sent a message to his friends on WhatsApp expressing happiness over the terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, has been arrested.

A security personnel stands guard at the site of suicide bomb attack at Lethpora area in Pulwama district of south Kashmir Friday Feb. 15 2019. | PTI

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand police Sunday appealed to Kashmiri students studying in the state to not issue provocative statements on social media in the wake of Pulwama terrorist attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

"People are outraged across the country over the Pulwama attack and students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in Uttarakhand should not issue provocative statements on social media to add fuel to the fire," Additional Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told PTI.

However, Kumar added Kashmiri students have no reason to worry as police is there to ensure their complete safety. On allegations of a section of Kashmiri girl students that they remained locked up for hours in a room as they were afraid about their safety, he said, "The matter had been blown out of proportion."

"They had shouted anti-India slogans when a candle march procession was being carried out by locals, triggering tension. However, police intervened immediately and the matter was resolved. But they blew up the matter while talking to a section of the press," he said.

The ADG said one Kashmiri student, who had sent a message to his friends on WhatsApp expressing happiness over the terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, has been arrested.

The student named Kaishar Rashid was arrested late on Saturday night and sent to jail, he said. A case under Section 505(2) of the IPC had been registered against Rashid, SSP Nivedita Kukreti said.

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik reviewed with senior officials the security of students from the state studying in universities and colleges across the country.

The officials informed Malik that liaison officers were coordinating with university authorities and the local police to ensure safety of the students.

