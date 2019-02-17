Home Nation

Pulwama terror attack: Jaish-e-Mohammad picked exact spot to strike

A security official said militants zeroed in on their considered point of attack in Lethpora where there is a slope and vehicles perforce have to slow down.

Published: 17th February 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2019 06:20 PM

Security agencies inspect the site of suicide bomb attack at Lethpora area in Pulwama district of south Kashmir Friday Feb. 15 2019. | PTI

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

PULWAMA/SRINAGAR: Investigators probing the suicide bombing of the CRPF convoy in J& K last Thursday now believe, that the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) ‘selected’ the ‘exact’ and ‘most advantageous’ spot to ‘guarantee maximum destruction.

Preliminary information culled by local police’s intelligence wing, point to use of meticulous reconnaissance over a long period of time to pinpoint troop movement and identify security protocols followed by convoys in the Valley

They said the emphasis of the police probe is now on two aspects-how those involved could manage to plot the hit and remained unnoticed during reconnaissance. Also, how could an SUV slip into the convoy without the Road Opening Party (ROP) challenging the hit during the actual run. 

It’s yet to be ascertained how Aadil Ahmad alias Waqas Commando (his code name)-could get level on the highway, pick his target at the most proximate and vulnerable point where non-reinforced convoy buses were moving, to trigger the blast. 

“As the convoy slowed down at the point, the bomber triggered the explosive-laden SUV alongside the fifth bus in the line. This is the spot, where there was no CCTV installed and hence the actual attack sequence could not be captured,” another official, wishing anonymity said.

Local police officials say, they are of the firm belief that the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber did not join the convoy over a large distance since the Road Opening Party did not notice anything amiss. “

Had they noticed, they would not have allowed his vehicle to reach the convoy”, he said.

